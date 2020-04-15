MANILA, Philippines – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Philippines announced on Wednesday, April 15 singer Darren Espanto as their newest Youth Advocate.

"UNDP Philippines welcomes young celebrity singer Darren Espanto as its new Youth Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals! We are excited to have you onboard, Darren!"



"UNDP recognizes young people’s potential as agents of change! We partner with young people, youth organizations and actors from civil society and private promote youth-focused and youth-led development," the organization said on its Instagram page.

Posting the same photo, Darren wrote on his Instagram account: "In this time of uncertainty and difficulty, it is our obligation to look after each one and to make sure that we are doing our part to be of help. In this connection, I would like to inform everyone that I am now officially the newest Youth Advocate of the UNDP. It is truly an honor to be a part of this and I hope to be of service through this endeavor. "

The UNDP in the Philippines has been working on programs focused on eradicating poverty, gender equality, and environmental issues among others.

Darren, 18, rose to fame when he won 1st runner-up to Lyca Gairanod in the first edition of the Voice Kids Philippines in 2014. He has since become one of the Philippines top teen performers, singing for the Pope in 2015, peforming at Carnegie Hall in 2014, and singing "A Whole New World" with Morissette for the movie Aladdin in 2019. – Rappler.com