MANILA, Philippines – Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes' son Sixto, affectionately called Ziggy, turned 1 on Thursday, April 16 with a simple celebration.

Dingdong shared photos on Instagram of him cuting his son's hair.

"For his birthday, i gave him.....a haircut!" he wrote with the hashtag #SixtoFIRST.

He also penned a letter to Sixto, assuring his son that even if only a handful of people showed up to his celebration, his loved ones – relatives and friends – would have loved to celebrate his first birthday with him. The young dad also said that he's both fearful and hopeful for the kind of future that awaits Sixto and older sister Zia

Sixto celebrated his first year in the world just as Luzon entered its 5th week in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are here to prepare you for that jungle out there. Though there is fear, it is also you (and your sister) who give me courage to carry on and strive to make this world a sustainable place to live in. You give me the drive to make me want to be a better version of myself," Dingdong said.

Marian prepared food for Sixto's birthday, including a birthday cake and ice cream for dessert.

Marian gave birth to Sixto on April 16, 2019. The couple also have a daughter, Maria Letizia or Zia, born in November 2015. Dingdong and Marian got married in December 2014. – Rappler.com