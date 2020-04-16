MANILA, Philippines – Actress Sylvia Sanchez said she is now home and recovering after finally testing negative for coronavirus.

On her Facebook page Thursday, April 16, the actress added that husband Art Atayde is still in the hospital waiting for his test results.

"SALAMAT SA DIYOS! Nakauwi na po ako matapos mag negative sa COVID19! Ang asawa ko po ay kailangan pang manatili ng 2-3 araw sa ospital para sa isa pang test. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong mga dasal!" she said,

(Thank you God! I am now home after being negative for COVID-19! My husband has to stay at the hospital for 2-3 days for another test. Thank you so much for your prayers!)

On April 14, Sylvia said that results from an April 9 test showed was already negative for the coronavirus.

Last March 31, the actress, who is part of the show Pamilya Ko, confirmed on Instagram that she and Art tested positive for the coronavirus. They were both immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and self-isolated from their family members.

The couple are parents to actors Arjo and Ria Atayde. – Rappler.com