MANILA, Philippines – Japanese actor Keiji Fujiwara died on April 12 at age 55, after a battle with cancer.

His agency, AIR Agency, confirmed his death in an April 16 statement on their website.

Fujiwara’s voice is familiar to many anime fans, who are currently mourning his passing. He was best known for voicing Hiroshi Nohara in the long-runnning anime Crayon Shin-chan, Maes Hughes in Fullmetal Alchemist, and Leorio Paladiknight in Hunter x Hunter. He also voiced Axel in the action-RPG Kingdom Hearts.

Fujiwara had previously taken a leave in August 2016. He underwent treatment for an undisclosed illness. At the time, he was doing work for Crayon Shin-chan, as well as playing Koichi Kizakura in Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School. He slowly returned to work in 2017.

Fujiwara was also the representative director of AIR Agency. – Rappler.com