MANILA, Philippines – Megan Young and Mikael Daez's wedding video was finally posted online on Sunday, April 19, 3 months after they wed in January.

The 17-minute video, shot by Bob Nicolas, includes scenes from their two weddings – the first in Caleruega and the second, in Subic. It also features interviews with their family and friends

In the video, the couple spoke about their nicknames for each other – Bonez and Fofo – during their wedding reception. Mikael and Megan were also the hosts of their own reception party.

"She was still studying in Benilde and she had PE homework, where she had to see how many push-ups she could do. So she was on the floor and she was wearing an athletic top and I could see her collarbones sticking out," Mikael said.

He then started calling her Bonez. "I was just playing around but name stucked and up until this day, I call her Bonez."

"Fofo," meanwhile, was first uttered by Nicky, Mikael's brother. He had apparently called him that (Nicky actually meant to say "mofo") after chasing him around their house and pinning him down because of a "fight."

"I told the story, Megan was laughing her head off and ever since, she's called me Fofo."

Megan explained their decision to hold two weddings – she wanted an intimate ceremony on top of the bigger wedding with their friends. "We wanted to do something a little more intimate, and have a ceremony with just family. So last-minute, we chose Caleruega."

"It was really nice and intimate, and again, Mikael cried the most.”

The couple had already been together for 6 years when they confirmed their relationship in 2017. – Rappler.com