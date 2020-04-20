MANILA, Philippines – Singer Christopher Cross said in a Facebook post on Aprl 17 that he is now recovering from the coronavirus and is undergoing physical therapy.

"As you know last month, I got the COVID-19 virus. It took a long while to get the test and by the time I got a test I was already out of the infection window. I had become very ill but fortunately I did not develop respiratory complications. I feel so sad about all the lost souls lost to this pandemic," he said.

The singer said he is undergoing physical therapy because of leg paralysis caused by the virus.

"At present, I am suffering from intense muscle weakness and a temporary paralysis of my legs – I am unable to walk. However, physicians have assured me that I will recover. I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving."

Cross said that his girlfriend, family, and friends have been supporting and helping him in their own way. He also said that he is looking forward to his 40th anniversary tour once he is well.

Cross is known for hits such as "Arthur's Theme" and "Sailing." – Rappler.com