MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Daza shared on Monday, April 20 a children's story she crafted with family and friends to help explain the coronavirus pandemic to children.

"Tralala the Tiger," is about a group of young animals who are friends from school but now have to spend time apart because of the coronavirus pandemic. Through the different characters in the story, kids learn about "home quarantine," the importance of washing one's hands, and "physical distancing."

"So I created a story to help explain to my son what is going on with the current COVID-19 pandemic," she said in a post.

The story is voiced by Isabelle in both English and Filipino.

The story and animation was done in collaboration with her cousins, aunt Nina Daza-Puyat, Tristan Yapchiongco, and Jewies Art Space.

The story is available on Isabelle's Instagram and Facebook page. – Rappler.com