MANILA, Philippines – Kim Chiu celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday, April 19 and took to Instagram to share her birthday wish.

"Today, I woke up turning another page of my life," she wrote. "[I] gave my thanks to our father above for the life he has given me. My faith is always tested but I will never give up believing in him."

"It just became stronger and stronger everytime I surpass a difficult time in my life. When I was blowing my cake today, a flashback I saw,...... thankful I was able to blow my cake today on my special day! Living each day with a grateful heart! Thank you for everyone who greeted me today and for remembering my day despite of what we are facing right now."

She also thanked everyone for their birthday wishes and added her own birthday wish: for the coronavirus pandemic to end.

"My wish is sana matapos na ang nangyayari sa bansa natin ngayon at bumalik na sa normal ang lahat. Manalig tayo." (My wish is for everything in the country to end and we all go back to our normal lives. Let's continue to pray.)

Her good friends Angelica Panganiban and Bela Padilla also shared their respective birthday wishes for Kim through Instagram posts. Boyfriend Xian Lim also greeted her on her special day.

"May you always, always find reasons to laugh the way you do, specially today," Bela wote on her Instagram.

"To the sweetest friend that I have, happy happy birthday. Hindi magiging masigla ang mundo kung hindi nangyari ang araw na pinanganak ka (My life would not be as lively without you around). Keep shining Kimmy. Love you, " Angelica wrote.

Xian said: "This is for the sweetest and the most lovable person out there. To my travel buddy, to my P.I.C., and to the person who cares more for others than herself, HAPPY BIRTHDAY @chinitaprincess!!!! All I know is time stops whenever I'm with you. Stay wonderful, stay amazing, stay beautiful inside and out. Love you."

In March, Kim made headlines when the van she was riding in on the way to work was shot by unidentified men in Quezon City. Thankfully Kim, her driver, and assistant were unharmed. – Rappler.com