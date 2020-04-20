MANILA, Philippines – While many are debating whether or not it's a good idea to cut their own hair during the lockdown, actress and singer Bituin Escalante dove in head first.

The actress revealed on Sunday, April 20 her shaved head look.

"Low Maintenance," she captioned the photo.

Instagram followers were quick to praise her for the daring new look, with actress Sue Ramirez even remarking that she was "jealous" over the new 'do.

Bituin, of course, isn't the first to sport the very short hairstyle as countries all over the world (including the Philippines) enter another week in lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Luzon, where the Philippines' National Capital Region (NCR) is located, has been under an "enhanced community quarantine" since March 17. – Rappler.com