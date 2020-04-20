MANILA, Philippines – Bimby Aquino-Yap celebrated his birthday on Sunday, April 19 with mom Kris and brother Josh in Puerto Galera.

On Instagram, Kris shared a video of their celebration, saying: "My bunso is no longer my baby, he’s now officially a TEENAGER."

"HAPPY 13th birthday, Bimb... THANK YOU to God, Our Father- He makes it possible for the 3 of us to LOVE each other unconditionally, trying to do so with humor and laughter, regardless of the trials and tears I wish I could have shielded my two from... we understand, appreciate and support our small family unit... and we remain grateful for blessings big and small," she said.

She also greeted actress Kim Chiu, who shares the same birthday as her son.

Kris, her kids, and some of their staff, have been in Puerto Galera after vacationing in Boracay prior to the Luzon-wide coronavirus lockdown which began in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on Apr 19, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

Basketball player James Yap, Bimby's dad, also greeted his son a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Happy 13th Birthday Bimb! May God continue to bless you with many more years of health and life.. I love you son!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Yap (@jamesyap18) on Apr 19, 2020 at 3:36am PDT

Kris and James' marriage was annulled in 2012. Their relationship has been very tricky. Back in April 2018, Kris criticized James for the way he treated their son. The two have since been cordial with each other.

James is now in a relationship with Michela Cozzola, with whom he shares two kids. – Rappler.com