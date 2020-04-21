MANILA, Philippines – Starship Entertainment has denied that their talents Kihyun of Monsta X and Bona of Cosmic Girls are dating.

In a statement published by Soompi, the agency said that the K-pop stars “are just a senior and junior of the same agency.”

“It is not true that they dated for 5 years or went on a trip together,” the agency said.



Starship Entertainment was responding to reports that the two had been dating for 5 years and recently travelled to Jeju Island together.

Bona joined the girl group Cosmic Girls in December 2015, and also appeared as the female lead in the 2018 show Girls’ Generation 1979.

Kihyun is a vocalist of the boy band Monsta X, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in Mary 2015. – Rappler.com