MANILA, Philippines – Actress Angel Locsin turned 35 on Thursday, April 23 and got a surprise treat as family, friends, and fiance Neil Arce sent birthday cakes to mark her special day.

"35 and proud," she captioned the video, calling it her "surprise" salubong. In the video, Angel explains she actually learned about the "surprise" a few minutes prior.

"Nalaman ko ‘yung surprise nila 30 minutes earlier. ‘Di nila alam na alam ko na. Surprise! Happy birthday to me! Salamat." (I found out about the surprise 30 minutes earlier. They did not know that I already knew. Surprise! Happy birthday to me! Thank you.)

Angel got two Darna themed-cakes. Angel once played Darna on television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Apr 22, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

One of Angel's close friends, actress Dimples Romana, also posted a birthday message for her.

"I never remember you are the super star that you are because not once did you ever make me feel inferior. You are always kind to everyone. Hindi ka namimili, Hindi ka nanghuhusga. Ang nakikita nila ngayon ay lahat ng pagtulong mo para sa napakaraming pamilya. Kung nakita nila lahat ng nakita kong ginawa mo sa iba pang tao, mas lalo ka pa nilang mamahalin. (You don't discriminate, you do not judge. People now see what you're doing for so many families. But if they only saw what you've done for other people, they'd love you even more.)

"If more people knew just how genuine and how loyal you are as a person, as a friend, they will understand kung Bakit ganun na lang ang pagmamalaki ko sayo. Sana sa kaarawan mo ngayon, makapagpahinga ka, makatulog ka ng maayos at mahaba, makakain ka ng gusto mo, that you’ll have more years to make more memories with us @neil_arce @laniiliodiaz @boyetahmee , that you’ll be able to help more people and be able to continue shining your light to everyone who needs you.

(If more people knew just how genuine and how loyal you are as a person, as a friend, they will understand why I am so proud of you. So on your birthday today, you can rest, have a long and relaxing sleep, eat what you want, that you'll have more years to make more memories with us, Neil Arce, Lani Ilio-Diaz, Boyet Ahmee that you’ll be able to help more people and be able to continue shining your light to everyone who needs you.)

"Thank you for the friendship and for being that person I can call with no hesitation each time my life encounters roadblocks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana) on Apr 22, 2020 at 9:33am PDT

Angel is known for her charity work. She spearheaded efforts raise funds for the construction of tents under the #Unitentwestandph project to help hospitals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com