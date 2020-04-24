MANILA, Philippines – The characters of Sesame Street will join CNN's medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta and reporter Erica Hall for a coronavirus special airing on Saturday, April 25, in the United States.

The special, called The ABC's of COVID-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents, will tackle issues including education, anxiety, and screen time.

CNN reported that the show will feature many of Sesame Street's characters such as Elmo, Rosita, and Grover answering questions. Big Bird will join Gupta and Hall in moderating the show.

Elmo, meet Dr. Sanjay Gupta. CNN and @SesameStreet are teaming up for The ABC’s of Covid-19: A #CNNSesameStreet Town Hall for Kids and Parents, Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET



Submit your questions here: https://t.co/4pz50hGV8D pic.twitter.com/uK5vKxvheg — CNN (@CNN) April 23, 2020

The show will air on CNN's channels, streamed on CNN's website and on CNNgo apps.

Sesame Street has been active in promoting awareness on the coronavirus through its various educational materials and episodes. They recently launched the "Caring for Each Other" initiative, which includes messages of comfort, as well as educational activities. – Rappler.com