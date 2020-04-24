MANILA, Philippines – I’m Drunk I Love You is now available to stream for free on YouTube, just in time for the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in several areas in the country.

The rom-com (which insists it is NOT a love story), is now available in full on TBA Studios' YouTube channel for anyone who wants to watch it – whether you're a fan who wants to relive the hugot, or just someone who hasn't seen it but wants to know what it's about. (READ: 'I'm Drunk, I Love You' Review: An ode to all things intoxicating)

Released in 2017, the film follows the story of Carson (Maja Salvador), and Dio (Paulo Avelino), a pair of best friends who go on a road trip, drink alcohol, and figure out how they feel about each other.

It was directed by JP Habac, written by him and Giancarlo Abrahan, with music by Jerrold Tarog. It also stars Dominic Roco and Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

While the film had some trouble staying in theaters, it was met with praise from critics and viewers. In 2018, the director confirmed that a sequel is in the works. – Rappler.com