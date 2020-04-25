MANILA, Philippines – Actress Julia Barretto on Friday, April 24, posted a video of the opening of a quarantine facility built in Quezon City from the Para May Bukas fund drive she and sisters Dani and Claudia started.

"Turnover and blessing of the Emergency Quarantine Facility for Fe Del Mundo Medical Center today," Julia wrote. "Thank You Lord for this provision, and to the incredible team behind this. @wtadesignstudio. To my sisters @danibarretto and @claudia, thank you so much girls. Thank you to everyone who took part on this mission, with your generosity, this was made possible."

Julia said that the facility built by WTA Design Studios will start operations on Saturday, April 25.

"Walang sawang pasasalamat sa lahat ng frontliners (My endless thanks to all the frontliners). Our quarantine has been extended, let’s continue to hold onto each other for strength, light and hope," she said.

The Para May Bukas fund raiser was launched last April 4. On April 11, the sisters shared on their respective social media accounts that they were able to raise more than the initial goal of P600,00.

The sisters are just some of the celebrities who have been raising money for medical frontliners during the coronavirus outbreak. – Rappler.com