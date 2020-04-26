MANILA, Philippines – Regine Velasquez was able to raise more than P4 million during One Night With Regine, a special from home concert which streamed on ABS-CBN's Facebook and YouTube pages on Saturday, April 25.

The 3-hour concert saw Lea Salonga and Regine's son Nate perform with her during the concert.

The concert also included birthday greetings from the cast of ASAP Natin To. She also performed some of her biggest hits including "Dadalhin."

Celebrities who showed support for the concert included Sharon Cuneta, who donated P1 million to Bantay Bata 163, the concert's beneficiary. Regine turned emotional when she found out.

Sharon also sent out a special birthday greeting for Regine before the concert. Regine celebrated her 50th birthday on April 22.

Vice Ganda also tuned in during the concert.

Regine announced last April 19 she was holding a birthday concert for the benefit of Bantay Bata.

For the full concert, click here. – Rappler.com