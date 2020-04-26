MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo posted a video on Saturday, April 25 to celebrate boyfriend and on-screen partner Daniel Padilla's birthday. Daniel's birthday is on April 26.

The 2-minute video includes clips from the couple's trips together.

On Instagram, Kathryn wrote of her longtime screen partner: "There's a side of you that not everyone gets to see, and it's probably my favorite. So today, I want to show the world what a beautiful person you really are. If only they can see you the way I see you – your smile, your laughter, your heart. Your soft and fragile side."

"Thank you for being a living proof that guys like you still do exist in this world. I love you sooo much! Happy birthday, my mahal!"

The two are among the biggest stars in Philippine entertainment. Last year, they decided to take a break as an on-screen tandem to prioritize solo projects. A teleserye is scheduled for their return to television. – Rappler.com