MANILA, Philippines – Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is going to be a father again. People reported that his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, is pregnant.

The baby is the couple's first child together. Chris, 40, has a son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Katherine, 30, the daughter of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and broadcast journalist Maria Shriver, is also celebrating the recent success of her new book The Gift of Forgiveness.

Katherine and Chris confirmed their engagement in January 2019. The couple got married on June 8, 2019 in California. – Rappler.com