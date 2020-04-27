MANILA, Philippines – Since the activities of Binibining Pilipinas 2020 have been postponed, actress and Binibini aspirant Vickie Rushton has been using her free time she by taking free online classes offered by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

On Sunday, April 26, Vickie shared on Instagram: "Earlier today, I finished my third online course. It feels so good to do something productive while on quarantine."

"Last April 13, I enrolled myself in the TESDA Online Program (TOP). TOP offers 68 online courses for free and they are all self-paced. I took courses under Agriculture, Entrepreneurship and 21st Century Skills. The topics in these courses are so useful and timely. Since I love gardening, it broadened my knowledge about growing plants and the importance of having a sustainable garden or 'survival garden' in our backyards.

"I'm also sharing some notes under Managing Your Personal Finances. Since the ECQ has been extended until May 15, I thought of sharing this with you."

Vickie said that for those who want to enroll, all they have to do is go the website e-tesda.gov.ph. Those who finish the courses will be given certificates upon completion.

Vickie, who joined the pageant for the third time, hopes to win a crown this year. Bb Pilipinas has yet to announce a new date for its coronation night following the "enhanced community quarantine" extension. – Rappler.com