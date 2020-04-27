MANILA, Philippines – TV host Ryan Agoncillo shared on Sunday, April 26 the story of how he met his wife, actress Judy Ann Santos.

Ryan addressed his son Lucho and narrated the encounter. "It was early in the afternoon and work finished early that day. I don’t remember where exactly I was headed after, but for sure though, I was in no particular hurry," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured photos Raymund Isaac took of the two of them separately.

"Changing back to the clothes I wore on the way to the studio, taking my time gathering my backpack and gear, the photographer invites me back in, to sit and take a few test shots with the set up for the next photo shoot."

"As I was making my way out, helmet and stuff in hand, I saw her being made up, in the far end of the studio. I stopped, waved, and then, i said, HI!"

"The moment the word left my lips, our eyes locked in the mirror. SH@T, Di Nga pala kami magkakilala! (We do not know each other)"

"I smiled, and ran to the nearest exit. That is how i met your mother, bud."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Agoncillo (@ryan_agoncillo) on Apr 26, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

Ryan has been sharing to the public snippets of their love story, mostly through Instagram posts. In a 2019 Instagram post, the Eat Bulaga host recalled their "getting to know each other" phase during their mid-20s.

Judy Ann and Ryan were first paired up in the teleserye Krystala. They got married on April 28, 2009. (READ: 10 showbiz couples who make us believe in love)

The couple have 3 kids – Yohan, Lucho, and Luna. – Rappler.com