MANILA, Philippines – What started out as an Instagram Live to teach Bea Alonzo's followers how to cook bagoong rice turned into a throwback of sorts for die-hard fans of her tandem with longtime on-screen partner John Lloyd Cruz.

Bea went live via Instagram on Monday, April 27, after cooking a big batch of hot meals for personnel of National Institutes of Health, initially to teach followers how to prepare bagoong rice. After narrating her recipe, the actress concluded that it was a little sad speaking to nobody in particular, all alone in her room.

She then went on to "invite" several people to go live with her and got declined several times over. After several more tries and a technical glitch, Bea finally found someone to go live with: John Lloyd.

The two began their live with a playful round of Q&As, with John Lloyd quizing Bea on his favorite movies. The "game" ended with Bea concluding that John Lloyd is happiest when he's with his son, Elias.

The conversation then turned serious, with John Lloyd reflecting on where he was in life. While he was in Cebu with family and friends, including Elias, and was in constant contact with his friends, he admitted to still feeling lonely.

"Pero, iba pa rin. Parang may pag-iisa pa rin. Parang ito ata ang pinakamalungkot na uri ng pag-iisa…'yung pinapalibutan ka ng mga tao," he said, while quickly adding that he was luckier than most.

(But it's different. There's still a kind of loneliness here. This might be the saddest kind of loneliness, when you're surrounded by people.)

He then admitted he was "fearful" for his son Elias and the world he would be growing up in.

"Natatakot ako na dito ko siya palalakihin…sa mundong ganito (I'm just afraid of raising him in a world like this)," he said.

The two then went on to a passionate conversation about aid and relief drives for people most affected by the coronavirus lockdowns. Bea has been spearheading donation drives and fundraising activities for sectors worst hit by the economic slowdown brought about by the lockdowns.

John Lloyd then asked what would happen should Bea – or anyone else, really – no longer have time for relief operations.

Here are excerpts from their conversation and back and forth, which almost felt like lines straight from a script:

John Lloyd: Please don't get me wrong. 'Yung ginagawa 'nyo, 'yung selflessness 'nyo, 'yung appreciation ko diyan is beyond words. Hindi lang mawala sa isip ko 'yung posibleng false hopes…kasi 'di naman siya sustainable. Maiiwan 'yung tao na umaasa na bukas may magluluto, magpa-pack, magbibigay, magpakain…

(What you do, your selflessness, my appreciation for that goes beyond words. But I can't help but think about how it brings about possible false hope. It's not sustainable. People end up expecting someone to cook, pack, feed them…)

Bea: Ano 'yun, ako na tumutulong, ako pa 'yung masama?

(So I'm causing harm by trying to help?)

John Lloyd: Ang sinasabi ko lang, dapat tulong lang siya. Dagdag. Kasi dapat may ibang bahala diyan, 'di ba? Hindi naman pupuwedeng aasa na lang lagi sa kabutihan ng kapwa. Dapat may nanggagaling sa taas, sa kinauukulan. Ilang linggo na kasi eh, parang sobrang tagal na nilang naghihintay

(I'm just saying, it should just be aid. Something added. Someone else should be doing that, right? You can't just rely on the goodness of others. It should come from above, from authorities. It's been weeks, and they've been waiting for so long)

Bea: Ganyan ka na ka-pessimistic, totoo?

(You're that pessimistic, really?)

John Lloyd: I'm just trying to manage my optimism

Bea: De, totoo naman…. Isang meal lang binibigay namin. It might not matter to you, but it matters to that person na naitawid namin ang gutom, kahit isang araw lang.

(No, it's true. It's just one meal. It might not matter to you but it matters to that person who we were able to feed.)

John Lloyd: 'Yun lang ang nakakalungkot…. 'Yung gutom kasi, Bey, kayang mapunan eh…. Kaya lang papaano pagka, paano 'pag hindi na lang gutom? Papaano 'pag takot na? Papaano 'pag malungkot na? Papaano 'pag galit na? 'Yung mga 'yan, 'di kayang tanggalin ng pagkain, ng tubig, ng relief ops. Paano 'pag 'yung loob na 'yung nagugutom? Papaano kung kaluluwa na 'yung walang wala na. 'Yun ang nakakatakot, gutom na nga ang tiyan, gutom na pati kaluluwa?

(That's what's sad. Hunger, you can address that. But what happens when your needs go beyond hunger? What happens once fear settles in? When you're sad? When you're angry? You can't counter that with food, water, or relief ops. What happens when it's the soul that's hungry? When your soul is spent? That's what I'm afraid of – when both the stomach and the soul is hungry.)

John Lloyd: Tayo, okay tayo, 'di ba? Eh 'yung iba, paano sila? Okay lang, 'di naman tayo ang dapat sumasagot diyan.

(We're lucky, right? How about others? But it's okay, that's not a question we're supposed to answer.)

After a long pause, Bea broke the ice by asking: "Nag-away ba tayo (Did we just fight)?"

"Hindi tayo nag-aaway, nagdidiskusyon lang (We didn't fight, we just talked)," John Lloyd said, but not before teasing Bea. "Ang hilig mo maglagay ng label (You like labels, don't you)?" he quipped.

2000s tandem

The two were among the most successful Filipino "love teams" in the 2000s. They starred in the primetime soap Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay, which aired from 2002 to 2003. While they starred in several movies together following the soap, they're perhaps best known for playing Popoy and Basha in 2007's One More Chance. The beloved romantic drama was followed by a sequel, A Second Chance, in 2015.

The two surprised fans and a live audience in Makati City when they recently did a live script reading of the movie That Thing Called Tadhana during Art Fair Philippines' 10 Days of Art. That Thing Called Tadhana, coincidentally, stars John Lloyd's former girlfriend, actress Angelica Panganiban. A scene in the movie also contains a reference to actor Gerald Anderson, Bea's ex-boyfriend.

John Lloyd and Bea were never a real-life couple – a rarity in Philippine entertainment, where it's not unusual for on-screen tandems to be pressured into ending up together in real life.

The actor seemingly touched on their closeness after a back-and-forth of their most iconic lines from TV and film during the Instagram Live.

"Nandoon ka nung nagmahal ako, nandoon ka nung nasaktan ako, nandoon ka nung wala akong matakbuhan, nandoon ka nung kailangan ko ng kaibigan, nandoon ka nung kailangan ko ng kausap. 'Pag binabalikan ko lahat ng 'yan, minsan 'di ko na alam kung ano pa tayo…kung sino tayo. Pero ok lang kasi 'yung mahalaga 'yung nandoon ka. 'Yun lang, sapat na 'yun," John Lloyd said.

(You were there when I fell in love, when I got hurt, when I didn't have anyone else to turn to, when I needed a friend, when I needed someone to talk to. When I go back to all those moments, sometimes I don't even know what we are, who we are. But that's okay because the important thing is that you were there. That's enough.)

"Anong movie 'yan?" said Bea. (What movie is that from?)

"Wala, gusto ko lang sabihin (Not a movie line but I just wanted to say it)," replied John Lloyd.

The actor then busted out an acoustic guitar and sang parts of "You Are My Sunshine," prompting Bea to say she missed her former on-screen partner ("Na-miss kita"). "Namimiss kita (I miss you)," replied John Lloyd coyly.

The IG Live ended soon after because John Lloyd's "sunshine" had entered the room – his son, Elias.

John Lloyd shares Elias with actress Ellen Adarna, whom he has reportedly broken up with. The two never explicitly confirmed their relationship and have, thus far, limited Elias' social media exposure to the rare snap, usually on other people's accounts. The actor did allow his son to say hi to the Instagram Live briefly, before finally signing out because he had to put Elias to bed.

It's unclear if the two were simply catching up or if they're going to be working with each other soon. Famed romance director Cathy Garcia-Molina earlier said she'd be directing at least one more movie starring John Lloyd. Garcia-Molina directed both One More Chance and A Second Chance.

And despite ourselves – and at the risk of developing the false hope John Lloyd warned us all about – that IG Live from two old favorites was a dose of sunshine we all needed. – Rappler.com