MANILA, Philippines – Actress and Eat Bulaga host Pauleen Luna posted a birthday message for husband Vic Sotto, who turned 66 on Tuesday, April 28.

Pauleen shared a photo of Vic and their daughter Tali with the message: "One of my most favorite photos of you. This photo shows how much you love being a father, and not many people know how much you love staying home with your family.

"Thank you for doing your best to be the best father to your kids and husband to me. Like what I said, I may not have a gift for you today, but you will always have my love, loyalty, respect and support. I thank God everyday for your life! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY HUSBAND."

In another post, Pauleen wrote of Vic and Tali: "Hay... these two Happy birthday, my love!"

Vic's daughter, Paulina Sotto-Llanes, also greeted her father.

"April 28 has always been special because it’s my dad’s birthday. It’s a different experience being the daughter of someone so well-known and loved—it makes you feel lucky to be close to someone so many people admire and look up to. It’s a privilege knowing the 'dad' side of Bossing. He loves and cares so deeply for all his children, and even though we don’t see him every day, we feel his love and support no matter what. And I’m extra lucky because he lives down the street so I still get to see him now and then.



"But starting last year, April 28 took on another meaning. It was also the day that my Lola died. I talk a lot about how I grew up with my Lolo, but the fact is my Lola was also there with me. We shared many, many meals together, and she took me to all the plays and musicals up until she couldn’t leave the house anymore. I always think of her when I see another production, knowing she would’ve been seated next to me, asking me to help her go to the bathroom during intermission.



"So today I would like to greet my dad a Happy Birthday, and pray for my Lola who has spent a full year in heaven. I love you both very much!"

Vic's closest friends and colleagues, including his brother Senate President Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon, and Ai-Ai delas Alas also greeted the TV host and comedian.

"In 4 months Tito’s age will sound like his name. My age now sounds like my name. Vic today on his birthday nearly sounds like his.Happy Birthday pareng Vic! For us, LIFE IS TOUGH BUT IT’S A HIT!" Joey said.

"HABERDAY my Dear Brother! Joey said "Get ur Kicks..." Tito wrote.

"Happy b-day sa bossing ng bayan at sa bossing ko labya bossing thank you sa lahat," Ai-Ai said. (Happy birthday to the bossing and to my bossing. Love you and thank you for everything.)

