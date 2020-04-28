MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta and senator Kiko Pangilinan marked their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 28, with the senator posting a photo collage of him and his wife Photoshopped onto characters from the hit Korean series Crash Landing On You.

"Happy 24th Wedding Anniversary, to my sweetheart! I love you dearly hahaha...."

Sharon posted the same photo with the caption: "Itong asawa ko alam niya si Hyun Bin ang labs ko ngayon kaya sa aming 24th wedding anniversary eto ang message niya sa akin! Hahahahahaha! Happy Anniversary, Sutart. I love you! And salamat po sa lahat ng bumati sa amin sa araw na ito! God bless us all!"

(My husband knows that Hyu Bin is my latest love now so on our 24th anniversary, this is his message for me. Happy anniversary Sutart. I love you. And thank to all who greeted us today. God bless us all.)

In another post, Sharon shared another gift from the senator – chicharon bulaklak.

"At dahil may ECQ, imbes na malaking bouquet ng bulaklak ang bigay niya sa akin, CHICHARON BULAKLAK ang nakuha niya!!! Sabi ko ang saya-saya ko! Pinakagusto kong bulaklak ito sa lahat na binigay niya sa akin. Every year ito na lang sana! Hahahahahaha! Favorite ko ito bata pa ako eh! Thank you for my FLOWERS Sutart! The BEST THIS YEAR! Hahahaha!"

(And because there's an enhanced community quarantine, instead of giving me a boquet of flowers, he got me chicharon bulaklak. I told him I was so happy. This is the flower I like from all the flowers he gave me. I hope to receive this every year hahahahahaha! This was my favorite as a kid. Thank you for my flowers Sutart. The best this year!)

Sharon and Kiko got married on April 28, 1996. The couple have 3 kids – Frankie, Miel, and Miguel. Sharon has a daughter, KC, from her previous marriage to Gabby Concepcion. – Rappler.com