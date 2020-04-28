MANILA, Philippines – Several members of the Sexbomb Girls reunited online to bless viewers’ screens with one resounding “get, get aww,” a quarantine catch-up, and a performance of one of their songs – all in the name of raising funds for coronavirus relief.

The video, posted on the YouTube channel of Sexbomb founding member Rochelle Pangilinan, featured her along with other members Jopay Paguia, Weng Ibarra, Izzy Trazona, Yvette Pabalan, and Monic Icban, each calling in from their own homes.

After catching up with each other and talking about their lives under quarantine, Rochelle called attention to the purpose for their reunion: to raise funds for supplies for healthcare frontliners.

Yvette then launched into their song, “Tahanan,” the rest of the group teary-eyed.

The 37-minute long video ended on a “to be continued” note – with a second part coming up next with more women joining the catch-up. – Rappler.com