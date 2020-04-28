MANILA, Philippines – Actor Christopher de Leon donated his plasma to the St. Luke's Medical Center-Global City weeks after he tested positive for and later, recovered from the coronavirus. (READ: Christopher de Leon begins home quarantine after being discharged from hospital)

On Instagram, Tuesday, April 28, actress Sandy Andolong shared that the Love Thy Woman actor went to the hospital. She wrote as her caption: "Done. Hubby donated his plasma this afternoon. Thank you to all the doctors and staff of St. Luke’s Global for your help & assistance. All honor and glory to GOD."

A number of hospitals have called on patients who survived the virus to donate their plasma and blood. (EXPLAINER: Using convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19)

On March 17, the actor confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent self-quarantine. On March 24, Sandy confirmed her husband was discharged from the hospital and began another period of home quarantine.

Christopher, or Boyet as he's known in showbiz, is one of many local celebrities who tested positive for the virus and survived. Actress Iza Calzado, actress Sylvia Sanchez and her husband Art Atayde all count themselves as survivors of the dreaded disease. – Rappler.com