MANILA, Philippines – Former One Direction member Zayn Malik and girlfriend supermodel Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together, according to reports from entertainment portals TMZ, Entertainment Tonight, and E! News.

A source confirmed to Entertaiment Tonight that "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along."

It also reported that since the couple got back together late 2019, "they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."

Zayn, 27, and Gigi, 25, were first seen out as a couple in November 2015. They reportedly broke up in June 2016, but soon got back together.

They split in March 2018, rekindled their relationship again soon after, and broke it off in January 2019 before finally reuniting in late 2019. – Rappler.com