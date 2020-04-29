MANILA. Philippines – Actor and Ormoc mayor Richard Gomez and his wife, Leyte representative Lucy Torres-Gomez, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary by planting a tree near their home in Ormoc.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, April 28, Richard said: "Today, we marked our 22nd anniversary by planting a beautiful Dita tree. It is an evergreen, just like my love for you @lucytgomez. Thank you for being my guiding light."

In a separate post, Lucy shared a video from their 1998 wedding, saying it was a beautiful "walk down" in their love story, which started with a shampoo commercial.

"Thank you for 22, my @richardgomezinstagram. You enter a room and you just bring the sunshine in. With you, everything is just better. Know that you are my love song, every bit of that magic I ever believed in," she said.

The couple have one daughter, Juliana, who is now in college. – Rappler.com