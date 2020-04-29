MANILA, Philippines – Zion Gutierrez, the son of Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, April 29.

To celebrate the occassion, Sarah posted throwback photos of Zion. "Seven years ago, our angel was born. I still cannot believe you’re now 7, my Zion. I love you with all my heart and I’m so lucky to be your mama. Dada and I love you sooooo much," she wrote as a caption.

Richard also posted a message for his son.

"Happy 7th birthday to our first born Zion. What a blessing to have you in our lives. We love you so much. Time really flies and you are growing up to be a fine young man. We are always here for you no matter what. Much love!"

The couple also shared some photos of Zion's birthday at home.

Zion was first introduced to the couple's fans through the reality show It Takes Gutz to be a Gutierrez in 2014. The two also have another son, Kai, born in 2018. – Rappler.com