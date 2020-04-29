MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heussaff surprised her followers on Wednesday, April 29 by posting a photo of her and Nico Bolzico's daughter, Thylane Katana.

In the caption, Solenn wrote: "Best days at home getting to know your pure gentle soul. Te amo Thylane..... de tout mon coeur! Sorry @nicobolzico this is just a girls pica... you cant hang with us!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

Solenn gave birth to Thylane last January 1. Although they've shared snaps with Thylane on social media, held back from showing followers her face. (READ: Nico Bolzico shares first post as 'El Padre' to baby Thylane Katana)

The couple, who got married in 2016, announced in August 2019 that Solenn was expecting. – Rappler.com