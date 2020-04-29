LOOK: Meet Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico's daughter, Thylane
MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heussaff surprised her followers on Wednesday, April 29 by posting a photo of her and Nico Bolzico's daughter, Thylane Katana.
In the caption, Solenn wrote: "Best days at home getting to know your pure gentle soul. Te amo Thylane..... de tout mon coeur! Sorry @nicobolzico this is just a girls pica... you cant hang with us!"
Solenn gave birth to Thylane last January 1. Although they've shared snaps with Thylane on social media, held back from showing followers her face. (READ: Nico Bolzico shares first post as 'El Padre' to baby Thylane Katana)
The couple, who got married in 2016, announced in August 2019 that Solenn was expecting. – Rappler.com