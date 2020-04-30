MANILA, Philippines – Former beauty queen and actress Precious Lara Quigaman and husband, actor Marco Alcaraz are expecting baby number 3. The two made the announcement on their vlog which was posted on Thursday, April 30.

The baby is set to arrive in September.

Baby number 3 will join the couple's two other kids – Noah and Tobias.

The couple also asked for everyone's prayers, especially since they've been unable to visit the hospital for prenatal checkups because of the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com