MANILA, Philippines – The popular love teams of '80s show That's Entertainment reunited online for a video entitled "That's Quarantainment."

Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz, and Tina Paner were reunited with their respective onscreen partners – Janno Gibbs, Keempee de Leon, Romnick Sarmenta, and Ramon "Monching" Christopher, to sing "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

"This quarantine has given us all a chance to re-connect with old friends. So I invited some of mine for this and they all came through! Here's to all of us who get by with a little help from our friends," Janno said of the video.

Manilyn earlier shared a teaser of the video on her Instagram.

Manilyn was paired with Janno and Keempee for projects. Romnick and Sheryl were a tandem, and Tina was partnered with Monching. Tina also had another partner, Chris Villanueva, who was not part of the video.

Before being paired up in love teams, Manilyn, Sheryl, and Tina started their career in showbiz known as The Triplets.

That's Entertainment was a variety show that began airing in 1986. It's credited for launching the career of many stars during the late '80s and '90s. —Rappler.com