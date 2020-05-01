MANILA, Philippines – Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are going to be parents.

On Friday, May 1, the couple shared on their respective Instagram accounts that Coleen is 5 months pregnant.

"It’s been over 5 months now. And just like that, we’re more than halfway through! We found out earlier this year, but I’ve been pregnant since Dec 2019, and it’s been quite a ride since then! Thank you to the friends who’ve been praying for us and checking in on us! We’re beyond grateful for this huge blessing! God is always so good. Excited for us, Daddyyy @billycrawford," Coleen said.

Billy wrote of the news: "And just like that, we’re going to be parents! I can’t even express the joy of this day! I’ve been waiting to scream it out to the world.

"Yes! My gorgeous wife and I are having a baby! Been praying to God for this, and for years, the answer was 'not yet'. Fast forward to today, and God has blessed us in His perfect timing.

The singer-actor thanked his wife for "bearing with me" during the moment they found out about the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Crawford (@billycrawford) on Apr 30, 2020 at 10:04pm PDT

The couple, who got married in April 2018 recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They also launched their own YouTube account, The Crawfords. – Rappler.com