MANILA, Philippines – Anderson Cooper shared a bit of joy amid a global pandemic as he introduced his 3-day-old son Wyatt Morgan Cooper to his followers on social media.

On Instagram on Friday, May 1, the CNN anchor shared photos of him and the baby, sharing that he was named after Anderson's father Wyatt Emory Cooper, who died when he was 10 years old.

"Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy," Anderson said.

In the post, Anderson opened up about his experience of having a child as a gay man, saying "as a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth."

He especially thanked the surrogate who carried and gave birth to the baby.

"It is an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates, give to families who can't have children," Anderson said.

He ended his post by remembering his family – his father, his mother Gloria Vanderbilt who died in June 2019, and his brother Carter, who died in 1988.

"I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues," Anderson said.