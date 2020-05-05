MANILA, Philippines – Actress Assunta de Rossi announced that she is 14 weeks pregnant.

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Assunta, 37, shared the news on her Instagram account. Assunta said she found out about the pregnancy back in March.

"On March 5, 2020, I paid a visit to my OB-GYN after not seeing him for 3 plus years. Why? I had missed my period. An ultrasound scan and blood test confirmed later that day that I was about 5 weeks pregnant," she wrote.

Assunta considers the baby a "miracle" for her and husband Jules Ledesma.

"I know, shocking! Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen. This was a miracle! Anyway, what scares me now is I’m already on my 14th week, and I haven’t gained an ounce of weight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sammy Whammy (@assuntaledesma) on May 4, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Assunta and Jules got married on December 14, 2002 in civil rites. A church wedding followed in March 2004.

Jules has two children from his first marriage. – Rappler.com