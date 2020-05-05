MANILA, Philippines – Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman have split up, with Neil moving back to the United Kingdom from New Zealand, where the couple initially spent the lockdown with their 4-year-old son Ash.

On her Patreon on May 4, the Dresden Dolls singer said “All I can say is that I am heartbroken, I really am profoundly struggling and I need to call my community to me like never before. I need you.”

“I am so far from home and so alone right now. I do not know what is going to happen,” she added. She clarified that their split did not happen because of the lockdown “though the timing is comically bad.”

“Other things came to light after we got here to New Zealand,” she said.

“My commitment to radical compassion has not shifted. I am trying. I have a great deal of compassion for neil. I always have and always will,” she added.

Neil later tweeted to confirm that he and Amanda are indeed going through a rough patch.

“I see [Amanda] has told people that we (like much of the world) are going through rocky times right now. It is true, we are,” he said in a May 4 tweet. He also asked for privacy and kindness for him, Amanda, and their son.

It is unclear whether the couple – who married in 2011 – will be legally separating or divorcing. They first got engaged in 2010, with Amanda planning a flash mob wedding in time for Neil’s 50th birthday in the same year. – Rappler.com