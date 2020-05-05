MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN's entertainment stars took to social media to express their support following the National Telecommunications Commission's order for the company to stop its operations. (READ: Stars support ABS-CBN as Calida files quo warranto petition)

On May 5, the NTC ordered ABS-CBN to cease its television and radio operations.

Sharon Cuneta shared a number of photos on social media saying: "Mula po sa aming lahat...Maraming, maraming salamat po. Isang mahigpit na yakap...at madaming, madaming dasal...Mahal na mahal po namin kayo." (From all of us, thank you so much. One tight hug to all and thank you for the prayers. We love you.)

Actress Angel Locsin, who has defended the network numerous times before, said: "Para sa kapwa. Sa panahon na kailangan ng hanap buhay ng mga tao. Let’s be considerate and ask ourselves kung makakatulong ba ang mga desisyon natin sa lalo na sa panahong ito. To ABS-CBN, isang karangalan po na naging bahagi at nakasama ko po kayo. Mahal ko kayo."

(For our fellowmen, at a time when people need jobs. Let's be considerate and ask ourselves if our decisions are helpful, especially in times like these. To ABS-CBN, it's an honor to be part and with you. I love you all.)

Gary Valenciano wrote: "On or off the air...in front or behind the camera...with or without a microphone...our hearts as one, will always stand in the service of the Filipino...worldwide."



Bea Alonzo wrote: "Today’s news is just heart breaking. I AM A KAPAMILYA, through thick and thin. Mahal ko kayo."

Kathryn Bernardo tweeted: "Isang mahigpit na yakap sa lahat ng kapamilya natin."

(A tight hug for all our kapamilya.)

In a separate post, she tweeted "#NoToABSCBNShutdown."

Myx VJ Ai dela Cruz tweeted: There is a time for everything. We're facing a pandemic. Tens of thousands of Filipinos will lose their jobs. Millions of Filipinos will lose an important source of news and entertainment at a time when they are needed the most. How inhumane."

There is a time for everything. We're facing a pandemic. Tens of thousands of Filipinos will lose their jobs.

Millions of Filipinos will lose an important source of news and entertainment at a time when they are needed the most.



Bianca Gonzalez wondered: "Didn't Congress already allow operations to continue while the renewal was being reviewed....? And didn't Senate look into the case via a hearing and found everything in order..?"

Bianca later tweeted the company's logo and slogan.

TV host and volleyball player Gretche Ho tweeted: "Politicking during a pandemic is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE and INHUMANE."

Isabel Oli shared the network's logo on her Instagram.

Zsa Zsa Padilla wrote: "Heartbroken. This news came right after our meeting for ASAP NATIN ‘TO. We ended our meeting with a heartfelt prayer so we could bravely face the new normal during GCQ."

Girl Trends member Chienna Filomeno tweeted "#NoToABSCBNShutdown."

Agot Isidro, a vocal critic of the administration, posted the RGB ribbon – a rallying point for ABS-CBN employees and talents – on her social media accounts.

In a series of tweets, Joshua Garcia said he stands behind ABS-CBN.

Iza Calzado posted the RGB ribbon on her Instagram as a show of support.

Gerald Anderson shared on his Instagram a tweaked version of Facebook's "care" emoji – instead of hugging a heart, the emoji was holding what looked like a piece of paper with the ABS-CBN logo on it.

Richard Gutierrez wrote: "In this time of a global health crisis, we should be focused on unity. Isang karangalan ang maging bahagi ng ABS-CBN."

(It's an honor to be part of ABS-CBN.)

Vice Ganda tweeted: "Lord God i believe in you and your power. Alam ko pong nakikita nyo ang lahat. Kayo na po ang bahala sa amin at sa kanila."

(I know you see all. You will be the judge of them and us.)

In a series of Instagram posts, Coco Martin expressed his dismay over the decision.

"Napakasakit ng ginawa ninyo sa mga Pilipino," he said. (This hurts the Filipino.)



In a second post, Coco said he could not hide his anger over the decision to shut down the network.

Bela Padilla tweeted heart emojis in the colors of the network.

In a separate post, Bela wrote: "That sign off brought me to tears. Before becoming an employee of ABSCBN 13 years ago, I was a kid who watched sineskwela, bayani and wansapanataym at home. As the youngest child of a single mom, our TV was my companion, ABSCBN, my dear friend. Waiting for you to go on air again."

Kim Chiu shared: "the most painful 'now signing off.'"

Anne Curtis, who is currently in Australia, wrote on Instagram: "I’m still in disbelief that this is actually happening. It’s so heartbreaking. Nakakalungkot. To my ABS-CBN Family, I stand with you. I pray for brighter days and hearing “in the service of the Filipino” on air again. A big hug sa lahat ng aking KAPAMILYA."

Nikki Gil said: "I may have retired years ago, but ABS-CBN will always be home. Praying for the best #istandwithabscbn."



The NTC's decision came even after the Justice Department and Congress said the network would still be able to operate despite the expiration of its franchise. Solicitor General Jose Calida, however, warned the NTC against granting ABS-CBN provisional authority.

In the Philippines, broadcast companies must obtain a franchise from Congress under Republic Act 3846. While several bills were filed to renew ABS-CBN's franchise, the House of Representatives failed to act on them.

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly threatened to block ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

ABS-CBN signed off just before 8 pm on Tuesday, May 5, after its flagship news program TV Patrol aired. – Rappler.com