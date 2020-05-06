MANILA, Philippines – Two of Philippine entertainment's biggest icons backed media giant ABS-CBN after it was forced to shut down by the Philippine government.

On May 5, the network signed off because of an order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Batangas Representative Vilma Santos-Recto and actress Nora Aunor, in separate statements, expressed confidence that the shut down would not be permanent.

"Hindi ako magpapaalam dahil alam ko magbabalik kayo. Mabuhay ABS-CBN," Santos-Recto said on Instagram Tuesday, May 5.

(I will not say goodbye because I know you will be back. Long live, ABS-CBN.)

In an interview with ABS-CBN before the network signed off, Santos-Recto, who also authored bills to renew the network's franchise, said she was sad over the NTC decision, which was released in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. "I still hope the NTC will reconsider its decision and allow ABS-CBN to operate," she said.

Santos-Recto, dubbed the industry's "Star for All Seasons," has starred in several Star Cinema (ABS-CBN Film Production, Inc) movies. Her son Luis Manzano hosts several shows in the network.

Aunor, who has also worked with ABS-CBN, said she was saddened over closure.

"Bilang nagtrabaho rin sa ABS-CBN ng marami ring taon mula pa sa radyo hanggang sa telebisyon ay nakaramdam ako ng lungkot sa pagsasara nito," Aunor said in a statement, Wednesday, May 6.

(As someone who worked with ABS-CBN for many years, both on radio and television, I feel sad about its closure.)

She also said she was worried about employees who might lose their jobs after the closure. Although she is now with ABS-CBN competitor GMA 7, Aunor, the country's entertainment "Superstar," said the rivalry should be set aside.

"Naniniwala ako na sa panahong ito ay dapat magmalasakitan ang bawat isa, Kapuso man o Kapamilya," (I believe that we all should be compassionate whether you are a Kapuso or a Kapamilya).

Like Santos-Recto, Aunor expressed confidence that the network would be back soon.

"Ako ay lubos na umaasa na malalagpasan ng ABS-CBN ang suliraning ito na dumating sa kanila. Sana ay muling makapagtrabaho ang kanilang mga talent, empleyado lalo na 'yung mga maliliit na manggagawa nila."

(I am hopeful that ABS-CBN will get through this crisis. I hope their talents and employees can work again, especially the small employees there.)

Aunor and Santos-Recto are two of the country's icons in the field of acting. At one point, they were considered rivals, particularly when they both reached the peak of their fame in the 70s. They starred in movies together, including the iconic T-Bird at Ako in 1982. – Rappler.com