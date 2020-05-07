MANILA, Philippines – A day after the country’s biggest media network was forced to closed down several of its television channels and radio stations, actress Bea Alonzo on Wednesday, May 6 paid tribute to her home network in a spoken word piece posted on her Instagram page.

Bea, one of the country’s most recognizable stars and among ABS-CBN’s biggest talents, prefaced her piece by clarifying that she didn’t mean to insinuate, complain, or criticize in her piece (parinig, reklamo, pagpuna) and that she only wanted to express her feelings and emotions.

In the piece, which runs for over 2 and a half minutes, Bea talks about her personal struggles in the industry, from the ups and downs of show business, to the many times she had to prioritize work over time with her loved ones. Through these struggles, Bea notes, was a support system.

“May kamay na aakay sa iyo, may ilaw na laging gagabay sa iyo (There was a hand to hold you, a light to guide you),” said Bea.

“Sino nga ba ako (Who am I)?” Bea asks and immediately concludes that while there’s a lot of things she’s unsure of, she’s sure that she’s a Kapamilya, ABS-CBN’s term for its employees, talents, and viewers.

Bea makes references to two of her most popular roles, Basha in One More Chance and Bobbie in Four Sisters and a Wedding, and says she is them and that they are the viewer, too. Bea Alonzo has been an ABS-CBN talent since she was a teenager.

The actress concluded her piece by saying: “Iikot muli ang roleta ng buhay. ‘Di laging nasa baba. Aasang iikot muli ang roleta. Hanggang sa muli, Kapamilya.”

(The tides will turn. You won’t always be on the losing side. I have faith that the tides will turn. Until then, Kapamilya.)

In an earlier Instagram post, Bea had lamented against the closure, saying, "The Philippines will never be the same without ABS-CBN."

"People are dying, people are starving, and the last thing that we want right now is to see these 11,000 people (or more) face the uncertainties of tomorrow without a job to hold on to and a family, ABS-CBN, to run to," she said.

What's happening? ABS-CBN went off-air indefinitely just before 8 pm on May 5, after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered the station to cease TV and radio operations for several of its channels and stations. The order was issued because ABS-CBN’s Congressional license had expired — despite several bills that would have extended its franchise. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, a staunch ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, had said the franchise extension would not be a priority of the House of Representatives. Duterte has repeatedly made threats against ABS-CBN's and its franchise renewal.

In the meantime, the NTC had told Congress that they would grant ABS-CBN provisional authority to continue operating. Days before the NTC order was issued, Solicitor General Jose Calida warned the NTC against issuing a provisional authority.

ABS-CBN employs over 11,000 people. The media giant operates arms for news, entertainment, television and movies, music, artist management, and charity work, to name a few.

As of posting, it remains unclear when ABS-CBN will resume its broadcast. – Rappler.com