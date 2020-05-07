MANILA, Philippines – Acclaimed Negrense filmmaker, scriptwriter, and actor Peque Gallaga died on Thursday, May 7 at the age of 76, leaving behind an award-winning legacy both in the Philippines and abroad.

The loss of one of Philippine cinema's greats, who was known for films like Oro Plata Mata, Scorpio Nights, and Magic Temple, hit many friends and fans hard as they remembered Gallaga's work through the decades, and his impact on their lives.

Liway director Kip Oebanda paid tribute to Gallaga on social media, mourning the loss of "one of the greatest of all time."

We lost one of the greatest of all time. No one influenced my love for local cinema more than Peque Gallaga. RIP, sir. Your legacy as an artist and as a person will live on. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) May 7, 2020

Anne Curtis-Smith, who played Princess Dahlia in Gallaga's Magic Kingdom said "it breaks my heart knowing that he won’t get to meet my own little Dahlia." Dahlia is the name of Anne's daughter with husband Erwan.

"Direk Peque, thank you for giving me a role that would change my life forever. I will miss you and will treasure the memories and lessons you taught me in the craft of acting. Rest In Peace. I love you," she added.

Zsa Zsa Padilla posted a throwback behind-the-scenes photo taken during the filming of Gallaga's 1988 film From Hiwaga Sa Balete Drive.

"Took his photo while he was giving me instructions for one scene. Maraming salamat, Peque Gallaga," she wrote.

From Hiwaga Sa Balete Drive. Took his photo while he was giving me instructions for one scene. Maraming salamat, Peque Gallaga. pic.twitter.com/f7jTekfsIY — zsa zsa padilla (@zsazsapadilla) May 7, 2020

Actor Jake Ejercito also recalled two of his "childhood faves," which were directed by the "great Peque Gallaga."

I know he made a number of more notable films, but these 2 were my childhood faves. RIP to the great Peque Gallaga pic.twitter.com/vRUVn0hLbI — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) May 7, 2020

Actress Agot Isidro also remembered Direk Peque by with a sweet black and white photo.



Rest in Power, Direk Peque pic.twitter.com/TgQWwZINxf — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) May 7, 2020

Director Pepe Diokno also paid his respects to the "generous" Direk Peque, calling him "larger than life and unapologetic." The young director said he wanted to "be like him one day."