MANILA, Philippines – Filipino performers made their mark on the global stage once again as dancers Ezekiel Vargas and Carl Belarmino took the Britain’s Got Talent stage.

The pair performed a high-energy partner dance – which included a lot of flips and twirls – to Tina Turner’s version of “Proud Mary” in the audition round for the show’s current season.

Their costumes also had several nods to Filipino fashion. Carl emerged on stage first in a bright pink robe with terno-inspired sleeves – removing layers of the costume throughout the dance.

Ezekiel came on in a purple suit jacket – which he later removed to reveal what appeared to be a sparkly black barong-inspired top. By the end of the performance, Ezekiel’s top was a tattoo bodysuit referencing the Pintados warriors of ancient Visayas.

Their performance had the audience cheering, and left the judges – including notoriously stoic Simon Cowell – in visible awe.

By the end of the performance, Simon, along with other judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Williams, gave them a standing ovation. It almost goes without saying that they received 4 yeses from all of the judges, sending them through the show’s next round.

Britain’s Got Talent series 14 started airing in April, with auditions recorded in January and February. The show’s live rounds were suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. – Rappler.com