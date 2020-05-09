MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN's artists and employees continued to support the network online as they shared photos of themselves with their clenched fists over their chests.

The photos are part of a campaign called #LabanKapamilya where the network's supporters are encouraged to share their photos online.

The campaign is an initiative of the artists and employees in their own capacity.

According to the website labankapamilya.com, all they have to so is take picture of themselves doing the right fist on their chest and post it on their social media accounts with the #LabanKapamilya and set it to public. The photo will be seen on the Laban Kapamilya wall. The photos can also be emailed or sent through viber.

On May 5, the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order, forcing the network to sign-off after TV Patrol.

On Thursday, May 7, ABS-CBN went to the Supreme Court to ask for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the NTC order. In the Philippines, broadcast companies must obtain a franchise from Congress under Republic Act No. 3846. – Rappler.com