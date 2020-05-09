MANILA, Philippines – A day before Mother's Day, Zia Dantes, daughter of Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes dressed up as iconic characters her mom played on television – Darna and Dyesebel.

On Instagram, Marian wrote: "Sa dinami-dami ng roles na ginampanan ko, ang pagiging mommy ang pinakamasarap. Kaya susuportahan lang kita 'nak as you discover your interests."

(Among the many roles I played, being mommy is the best. That's why I'll always support you as you discover your interests.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on May 8, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marian Rivera Gracia Dantes (@marianrivera) on May 9, 2020 at 2:50am PDT

Marian played the role of Dyesebel in 2008 and Darna in 2009 on televison. Both roles were created by Mar Ravelo, and have since been adapted for TV and movies starring different actresses. – Rappler.com