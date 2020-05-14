MANILA, Philippines – Gwen Zamora has appeared on TV shows such as Bubble Gang and Binoy Henyo. On the big screen, she's probably best known for her role as Faye Kabisote in the 2010 movie Si Agimat at is Enteng Kabisote, and Remedios Nable Jose in Goyo: And Batang Heneral.

In 2019, Gwen gave birth to son Cooper, her child with PBA player David Semerad. The two have been living in what they've lovingly dubbed the "Semerad Cabin," ever since Luzon was placed under an enhanced community quarantine.

Rappler got in touch with Gwen through e-mail to ask how life has been away from the city as they raise their child during the coronavirus pandemic.

Semerad cabin

The actress said they feel lucky to have made it to Batangas before the Luzon lockdown started.

"We are super grateful we made it here on time for lockdown, we honestly feel safer, especially for Cooper whereas he gets to grow with nature and breathe fresh air," she said.

The cabin is inspired by the bahay kubo. "Both being half Filipinos, we wanted something different from what we’ve grown up with. A true taste of the Philippines. A kubo was ideal for giving us that cabin feel and a true blend with the nature of our surroundings."

Gwen said David invested in the property two years before the cabin itself was constructed. The cabin was built in 2019 and took 3 months to finish.

The cabin has two bedrooms, an outdoor kitchen, living room, and dining room. Gwen said they wanted a place where they could enjoy the outdoors to the fullest.

"My favorite place would definitely be the outdoor kitchen, it’s simple, spacious with a lovely view of the tropics."

When you're surrounded by nature, it only makes sense to also start growing your own produce. "Even before we got here for lockdown, David already started planting or germinating some fruits or veggies. So far he was able to plant, papaya, chillis, eggplant, tomatoes, corn, pumpkin, watermelon, calamansi, sweet potatoes, mangoes, upos, beans, lemons, guyabanos, sunflowers, okras, beans, banana, cucumber, and mandarins. He truly has a green thumb," she said of her partner.

Motherhood and a pandemic

Gwen said they've learned to embrace a simple life – especially since it's one that revolves around Cooper.

"Both David and I are very hands on parents. Our days revolve around our son Cooper. From preparing his food and feedings, nap times, bath times, and entertaining him as much as possible."

While David and Gwen are already engaged, the actress said they've yet to make concrete plants. "Only time can tell," she said.

If anything, Gwen seems to not be in a rush. She's learning so much more about life through Cooper as he learns more about the world around him. "Seeing our son grow into such a fine little boy fills your heart in ways you cannot imagine. Every morning he seems taller and wiser, his growth and personality is developing so fast that I wish time could just slow down a little."

With both their industries hitting pause because of the pandemic, Gwen and David definitely aren't in a rush to leave their cozy Batangas home for Manila. After all, life's value has become all the more apparent with little Cooper in the mix. "Life is precious, especially when you’re bringing up a child. You want to do whatever is possible to keep them safe."

Years from now, said Gwen, the fleeting nature of life is precisely what she'll be teaching Cooper.

"Live life to the fullest, enjoy every moment with a kind heart. You never know when the world as you know it can just 180," she said. – Rappler.com