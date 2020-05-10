MANILA, Philippines – Nico Bolzico and Erwan Heussaff paid tribute to their wives, first-time moms Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff on May 10, Mother's Day.

Erwan, who is currently in Australia with Anne, posted a video of the actress lulling their daughter Dahlia to sleep.

"I keep thinking that I've seen you at your happiest, but I still get proved wrong everyday. I never truly understood the intensity of a mother's love, because I don't remember being a newborn, but now I know that it looks something like this. A quiet little dance, eyes locked on each other, completely oblivious to your surroundings," Erwan wrote.



"You're such a natural mom @annecurtissmith. Happy 1st Mother's Day."

Nico, meanwhile, took a video of Solenn tearing up while she watched a montage of her pregnancy and the arrival of their daughter Thylane in January.

"#Thylane prepared a video for mama's day this morning and she started crying so we were a bit confused, but at the end we think she liked!"

"A final message from Thylane was: 'Today is your special day, but to me, every day is special with you. You gave me my life, but that is nothing in comparison with the love and caring I received from you every day. Thanks for being the best mama in the world and for always taking care of #ElPadre and me. We love you so much. Happy First Mothers Day! PS: don't worry I won't entertain suitors till I am 20 years old"



"Happy mothers day to all the brave mamas of the Philippines! Without them, we are literally nothing."



