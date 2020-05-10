MANILA, Philippines – Sonny Parsons, an actor and former member of the group Hagibis, died on Sunday, May 10. He was 61 years old.

Parsons' daughter, Nicole Sta Maria, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. The cause of his death was not disclosed in the post.

Manuel Rigor, a member of the group VST and Co, offered his condolences. "Ride free, Sonny Parsons. We had good, and bad times. Salamat sa mga alaala, lakay (Thank you for the memories). You will be missed. So sad," Rigor wrote on his Facebook account.

The Hagibis official Facebook page also posted about Parsons' death, citing Rigor.

Parsons, born Jose Parsons Agliam Nabiula, was an actor, director, and one-time Marikina City councilor. He was a member of '70s group Hagibis, whose songs include "Legs," "Babae," Lalake," and "Katawan."

One of his last appearances on TV was in 2017 on the ABS-CBN series Ang Probinsyano. – Rappler.com