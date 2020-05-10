IN PHOTOS: How your favorite stars celebrated Mother's Day 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity moms felt extra special during Mother's Day, May 10, with their families pulling out al the stops – despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Actress Judy Ann Santos shared on Instagram that her children Yohan, Lucio, and Luna prepared breakfast for her.
"I had the best brunch evahh!! Dad and the kids planned last night to make brunch for me. [They] made me sleep till 9 am, showered me with plenty of hugs, kisses, and laughter! Oh to be a mom and a wife is the best job in the world that i will never get tired of. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there!" she wrote.
The actress also paid tribute to her own mom, Carol.
"My Wonder Woman. I miss and love you so much! Miss ko mga kulitan natin, asaran, tsismisan. (I miss our fun moments, jokes, and chitchats) Waiting for the day that we could all be together again."
Magandang Buhay host Jolina Magdangal shares snaps of her family having fun in a kiddie pool.
Actress Gladys Reyes, on top of celebrating Mother's Day, also celebrated the 3rd birthday of their youngest son Gavin and the Moving Up day of her kids.
Sunshine Cruz spent Mother's Day with her mom, kids, and boyfriend Macky Mathay.
Isabelle Daza wrote on her Instagram: "I've never been more of myself than as a mother. Happy momshies day."
Fashion stylist Liz Uy shared: "Adventures, cuddles and lots of gigil. Happy Mother’s Day mumshies!"
Actress and TV host Karla Estrada bonded with her kids and mom.
Vina Morales shared she and daughter Ceana have been bonding through exercise.
Gwen Zamora, who is in Batangas, has been spending time with son Cooper in their cabin.
Ina Raymundo bonded with her children, saying it's the best Mother's Day ever.
– Rappler.com