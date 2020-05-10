MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity moms felt extra special during Mother's Day, May 10, with their families pulling out al the stops – despite the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Judy Ann Santos shared on Instagram that her children Yohan, Lucio, and Luna prepared breakfast for her.

"I had the best brunch evahh!! Dad and the kids planned last night to make brunch for me. [They] made me sleep till 9 am, showered me with plenty of hugs, kisses, and laughter! Oh to be a mom and a wife is the best job in the world that i will never get tired of. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on May 9, 2020 at 8:00pm PDT

The actress also paid tribute to her own mom, Carol.

"My Wonder Woman. I miss and love you so much! Miss ko mga kulitan natin, asaran, tsismisan. (I miss our fun moments, jokes, and chitchats) Waiting for the day that we could all be together again."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Ann Agoncillo (@officialjuday) on May 9, 2020 at 8:26pm PDT

Magandang Buhay host Jolina Magdangal shares snaps of her family having fun in a kiddie pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolina Magdangal Escueta (@mariajolina_ig) on May 10, 2020 at 1:10am PDT

Actress Gladys Reyes, on top of celebrating Mother's Day, also celebrated the 3rd birthday of their youngest son Gavin and the Moving Up day of her kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gladys Reyes-Sommereux (@iamgladysreyes) on May 10, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

Sunshine Cruz spent Mother's Day with her mom, kids, and boyfriend Macky Mathay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Braden Cruz (@sunshinecruz718) on May 9, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT

Isabelle Daza wrote on her Instagram: "I've never been more of myself than as a mother. Happy momshies day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by isabelledaza (@isabelledaza) on May 10, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

Fashion stylist Liz Uy shared: "Adventures, cuddles and lots of gigil. Happy Mother’s Day mumshies!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Uy (@lizzzuy) on May 9, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

Actress and TV host Karla Estrada bonded with her kids and mom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARLA ESTRADA (@karlaestrada1121) on May 10, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

Vina Morales shared she and daughter Ceana have been bonding through exercise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vina Morales (@vina_morales) on May 10, 2020 at 2:25am PDT

Gwen Zamora, who is in Batangas, has been spending time with son Cooper in their cabin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Zamora (@gwenzamora) on May 9, 2020 at 11:46pm PDT

Ina Raymundo bonded with her children, saying it's the best Mother's Day ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Raymundo (@inaraymundo95) on May 9, 2020 at 11:15pm PDT

– Rappler.com