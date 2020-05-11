MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta's Mother's Day concert on Sunday, May 10 was able to raise more than P2 million, for ABS-CBN's Pangtawid Pag-Ibig program.

"Thank you so much! Please continue to donate to the ABS-CBN FOUNDATION! Just go to the official Facebook page of ABS-CBN ENTERTAINMENT. Maraming salamat po and may God bless you!" she announced on her social media accounts.

The concert was able to raise P2,000,977.38 as of 10 pm, Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta) on May 10, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

During the concert, Sharon sang some some of the classics including her own. These include "Mr DJ", "Ngayon at Kailanman", and "Kung Kailangan Mo Ako."

She also gave a message to frontliners in the coronavirus pandemic.

Louie Ocampo was the musical director for the online concert. Aside from her classics, Sharon also sang a song dedicated to her friends working in ABS-CBN.

The network went off-air on May 5 due to a cease and desist order by the National Telecommunications. (READ: ABS-CBN goes off-air after NTC order)

Sharon, dubbed Philippine entertainment's Megastar, is among the many ABS-CBN artists who have expressed their support for the network. – Rappler.com