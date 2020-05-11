MANILA, Philippines – Actor and comedian Ben Stiller announced the passing of his father, actor Jerry Stiller, on Monday, May 11. He was 92 years old.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad," Ben said on Twitter.

Jerry has appeared on a number of TV shows and movies. He is, perhaps, best remembered by more recent fans for playing Frank Constanza in Seinfield and Arthur Spooner in The King of Queens.

Jerry also made appearance on son Ben's movies, including Zoolander and The Heartbreak Kid.

Jerry rose to fame alongside wife Anne Meara in the '60s and '70s with them tandem "Stiller and Meara." Anne died in 2015. – Rappler.com