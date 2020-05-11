MANILA, Philippines — They may have officially called it quits as a couple, but there's clearly no bad blood between James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

Nadine, 26, posted a throwback photo of herself and James enjoying a mountain view on Instagram on Monday, May 11,

James turned 27 on May 11.

Nadine, in true Nadine fashion, didn't caption the photo with anything else but a plant emoji. By the looks of it, the photo might have been taken during a trip to Benguet months back. James had posted a similar photo in January amid breakup rumors.

As expected, the comments section of the post was bombarded with fans and celebrity friends gushing over the photo.

James and Nadine make up the tandem "Jadine," one of the most popular love teams in Philippine entertainment. Their on-screen chemistry, which clicked with viewers thanks to 2015's On The Wings of Love, eventually spilled over to real life and the two started dating.

But in January 2020, reports came out that the two had called it quits. While Nadine initially dismissed the gossip columns, the couple would later confirm they had decided to split up.

Still, Nadine has been seen hanging out with James and their friends. She's also been posting photos of Cal, a dog she shares with James. – Rappler.com