MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2017 and host Laura Lehmann is engaged to San Miguel Beerman player Von Pessumal. On Monday, May 11, the two announced their engagement on their social media accounts.

"Yes. May 3. 2020," Laura wrote on the caption, confirming that the engagement happened last week.

Von's caption read: "Lockdowned for life @iamlauralehmann," which was accompanied with a ring and laughing emoji.

The couple, who have been together for 5 years, first met when they were both undergraduates. Von was part of Ateneo Blue Eagles while Laura served as the university's courtside reporter during Season 77 and 78 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP). – Rappler.com